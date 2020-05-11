MANKATO — Automotive repair shops in St. Peter will be the latest businesses to qualify for the city’s COVID-19 emergency loan program.
The City Council modified its “micro loan” program guidelines Monday to allow the businesses to apply for up to $10,000 in forgivable loans. Dozens of business owners in other sectors already qualified and received loans, which help offset losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program was initially available to bars, day care centers, retailers and several other business categories, but the Council has now twice updated qualifications after the city heard from more business owners in need.
The Council added a birthing center and medical offices including dentists, psychiatrists and chiropractors to the list of qualified businesses in late April. Adding auto repair shops came after a local owner wrote to the city requesting help.
Ty Saiki, owner of Ty’s Automotive Services, said he’d looked into other assistance programs and been told no at every turn.
“I’ve never seen anything like this,” he said. “I get there’s going to be slow times and good times, but this is something no one can plan for.”
Saiki is the shop’s sole proprietor, has no employees and was not required to close, which made it harder for him to access county, state or federal assistance programs even though his business has taken a hit. The state’s stay-home order meant less traffic on the roads, leading to fewer car owners coming in for repairs — he’s had a 42% reduction in invoices between March 1 and April 30 compared to the same period last year.
Before the Council meeting, Saiki said he wasn’t going to get his hopes up about the funding due to his frustrating experiences with the other loan programs. He criticized Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-home order, saying his business shouldn’t be in this position in the first place.
Community Development Director Russ Wille identified six businesses who would be newly eligible for the program. Saiki was the only owner among them to express interest in the funding so far.
“I don’t anticipate great demand, but the owner at Ty’s has said it would be very beneficial,” Wille said.
The city’s program has proved popular overall, though, since the Council first approved it in late March. As of Monday, 45 businesses have received funding totaling $405,000 out of a revolving loan fund, Wille said.
