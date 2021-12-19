ST. PETER — Employees at a local sports bar are trying to raise money for two coworkers after a fire Saturday night destroyed their apartment along Highway 169.
Joe Mueller and Jeff Terpstra, kitchen manager and assistant manager at Neisen’s Riverside Sports Bar, met General Manager Katie Straub at the bar around midnight. The fire had left the two men without a place to stay.
They told Straub they were having a holiday gathering at their home that night when police showed up.
At 11:11 p.m., an outside caller said they saw “visible flames through the roof” and smoke rising from the historic two-story brick building at 101 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter Fire Chief Matt Ulman said. Police ordered everyone to exit the building and stay out.
“There was not much they could do, so we came back here,” Straub said. “I opened up the bar and made coffee and hot chocolate and got them some of our sweatshirts and T-shirts just ‘cause, you know, they didn’t have anything.
“One was in a T-shirt and shorts.”
The two employees had been unaware of the fire and smoke emitting from their roof, she added. “I’m just glad they weren’t sleeping or anything ‘cause it could have been a lot worse.”
While the displaced men recuperated at the bar, firefighters from several local departments showed up at the apartment building to extinguish the blaze. Police closed Highway 169 and Highway 99, which intersect at the corner where the building sits.
After an initial search to ensure the building was empty, firefighters hosed it down from the outside until about 4:10 a.m. The roof was starting to collapse when they arrived, the chief said, so responders couldn’t work inside of the building.
“The roof is totally gone and there’s a lot of water damage through the first two floors,” Ulman said. “The upstairs windows are all busted out.”
No one was injured, he confirmed, and no adjacent buildings were damaged.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the unknown cause of the fire. Ulman suspects it began with an electrical issue.
On Sunday afternoon the lower floor of the building, which houses the office of Century 21 Atwood, had wooden boards covering shattered windows and doors. Ice and shards of glass from firefighting efforts lay on the surrounding sidewalk.
Through several broken second-floor windows the sky was visible where a ceiling should have been.
Matthew Atwood, who rents the main floor for his business, stood outside of the flooded building Sunday morning and filmed a Facebook video in which he peers through a gaping hole where a window had been.
“It’s a pretty devastating loss from a sentimental value,” he said in the video, adding that the property marked the first expansion of his family’s business. “But the Lord giveth and the Lord taketh away, right?”
On the top of the bar in Neisen’s, Straub had set a bucket with a sign attached requesting donations for “Joe and Jeff, who lost everything in a fire last night.”
The general manager has also begun a GoFundMe page with a $5,000 goal. She said the employees have been “so loyal and so dedicated” since the sports bar’s 2019 opening.
“Everything they have is gone,” she said Sunday. “Even Joe’s car keys for his vehicle.”
She learned that the Atwood agency is trying to find a potential replacement for her two colleagues to sleep while the property is uninhabitable.
Atwood said Sunday that the company, which has agents around the state, is working to raise money for the tenants and locate available rentals where they could move.
The real estate agency also plans to announce on Monday a fundraising initiative for the displaced renters with St. Peter American Legion Post 37, he said.
First seeing the building was surreal, Atwood said. He expected to observe more fire damage, but most of what he saw was water damage from the firefighting effort.
Adding to the sentimental value of the location was an old-fashioned wooden desk used by four generations of the Atwood family.
They moved it into the space when the company’s second location opened. Atwood said the business will soon open its 17th and 18th offices.
Because the space was flooded, he has little hope the desk can be salvaged. “Unfortunately it doesn’t look like it’s gonna make it.”
But he offered a more hopeful view to anyone watching the Facebook video.
“We will get this cleaned up for our agents who live here in St. Peter,” he said, “and we’ll get back and running for them again real soon.”
