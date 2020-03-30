ST. PETER — A loan program approved Monday by the St. Peter City Council will help local businesses negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ongoing health crisis forced many businesses to fully or partially close in order to promote social distancing.
The city’s loan programs have a good track record of immediate assistance for businesses, said Ed Lee, executive director of the St. Peter Chamber of Commerce.
“I definitely think it’ll be busy,” he said. ”Businesses are looking for cash flow and this program is a fast path to that.”
The city previously offered loans in 2009 when the state’s Highway 169 construction limited access to businesses. Unlike a construction project, the COVID-19 situation doesn’t have a clear endpoint, said Russ Wille, St. Peter’s community development director.
“In ‘09 when we tore up the highway we had an idea it was going to be 140 days,” he said. “We can’t give any assurance in this case.”
Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order continues through at least April 10. Restaurants will remain closed for dine-in customers until at least May 1.
Lee encouraged businesses to contact the chamber for information on how much the loans helped in 2009. The funding helped keep the lights on after businesses were dealt a difficult hand, he said.
“This COVID situation, we’re just hoping to sail through these stormy waters and start seeing some sunshine, some breaks in the clouds,” he said, adding the business owners he’s heard from are trying to pull through while complying with the state’s social distancing recommendations.
Businesses can receive up to $10,000 in interest-free loans through the city’s COVID-19 Micro Loan Program. Repayment is deferred until June 2021 and could be paid in $100 monthly sums.
Loan amounts will be based on monthly rent, lease or mortgage payments, plus the business’ monthly utility expenses, multiplied by four. Loan reviews will require the last month’s utility bill plus lease, rent or mortgage documents.
Eligible businesses range from art and fitness centers to bars and restaurants to clubs and cultural services. Council members amended the resolution during Monday’s special, remote meeting to include eligibility for salons, spas and barbers.
They also discussed possibly modifying eligibility at a later time so businesses not covered within the eligibility requirements can seek the loans. As it stood Monday, the city estimated 80 to 90 businesses will be eligible.
St. Peter’s Economic Development Authority, which recommended the loan program to the Council, has nearly $2.03 million available in its revolving loan fund. The application process begins as soon as Tuesday.
Apart from a business that ended up closing permanently, P.J.’s Pizza, all other loan recipients from 2009 repaid the city’s loans. Businesses may also be eligible for state or federal loan funds made available in response to the pandemic.
