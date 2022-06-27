From Highway 169 through St. Peter to a roundabout in conjunction with a new fire hall, the Minnesota Department of Transportation will be hosting an open house on Tuesday for the public to learn about multiple area highway projects.
MnDOT Public Engagement Coordinator Anne Wolff said the open house provides an opportunity to give a comprehensive overview of the number of projects in the area.
“We recognize St. Peter is a really important hub in our region. There are a number of highways that intersect and go through that community. When we have work planned on those highways, you know it’s impactful to folks in St. Peter, but then also recognizing there are a lot of people that travel through that area very regularly,” she said.
Wolff said aspects of the projects are subject to change, especially for those scheduled further out.
Highway 169: Robart’s Creek bridge (2022)MnDOT plans to replace the bridge that carries southbound Highway 169 traffic over Robart’s Creek starting in July.
Highway 169: Highway 22/Highway 99 (2023)The intersections of Highway 169 with Highway 22 and Highway 99 will be reconstructed in 2023 to improve the pavement condition, intersection safety and traffic flow on the south side of St. Peter. The work will include a second left turn lane at the intersection with Highway 22 to create dual left turn lanes for drivers going southbound Highway 169 to southbound Highway 22.
Highway 22: Mankato to St. Peter (2024-2025)This work will include the reconstruction of the roadway from south of Blue Earth County Road 57 in Mankato to just south of the Minnesota River Bridge in St. Peter. MnDOT plans to add new turn lanes and passing lanes throughout the project area, construct a roundabout at Hill Street in Kasota, design a future walking and biking trail to connect Mankato to St. Peter, improve lighting at intersections, repair and replace bridges and install a snow fence.
At Augusta Drive in Mankato, MnDOT plans to build a two-lane roundabout at the intersection of Highway 22 and August Drive, construct new trail segments north of the drive and west of Highway 22 and improve ADA accessibility.
MnDOT expects the work to result in reduced crashes at intersections and along Highway 22 and improve traffic flow.
Highway 169: Broadway Avenue to Union Street (2026)MnDOT is planning a pavement fix on Highway 169 from Broadway Avenue to Union Street. The roadway will also be reconfigured so the shoulders, turn lanes and median widths match other sections of the highway. MnDOT expects the improvements to provide better traffic flow and safer highway access.
Highway 22: Nicollet County Road 20 to Highway 111 (2026)Around 12 miles of Highway 22 from the intersection with Nicollet County Road 20 to Highway 111 will be resurfaced. In addition, lighting will be upgraded at all intersections and highway access will be modified, among other improvements.
Highway 22: Highway 169 to County Road 20 (2028)The city of St. Peter and MnDOT are partnering on a corridor study of Highway 22 from Highway 169 to Nicollet County Road 20.
Goals of the corridor study include identifying opportunities to improve safety and traffic flow at intersections, determine bicycle, pedestrian and transit needs and determine recommendations for highway access.
Other projectsThe open house will also give residents a chance to ask questions on St. Peter projects, including the Sunrise and Broadway roundabout project that is being done in conjunction with the construction of the new fire hall being built.
St. Peter Public Works Director Pete Moulton said public input is important for all of the projects.
“If they could express where they see an issue related to how traffic flows, whether traffic’s too fast or too slow, lanes aren’t clearly marked, whatever their issues might be, they’ll be plenty of qualified staff there from MnDOT and the engineering firms that are working on these intersections to answer the questions,” he said.
