NORSELAND — A young man died inside a grain bin Wednesday in rural Nicollet County.
Landon David Gran, 18, of rural St. Peter was found dead inside a bin on a rural Norseland farm, according to a Nicollet County Sheriff's Office news release.
First-responders were called just after 3:30 p.m. to a report of a man possibly trapped in the bin.
It appeared that Gran was fatally injured by a piece of equipment in the bin, the sheriff's office said.
