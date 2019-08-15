NORSELAND — A young man died inside a grain bin Wednesday in rural Nicollet County. 

Landon David Gran, 18, of rural St. Peter was found dead inside a bin on a rural Norseland farm, according to a Nicollet County Sheriff's Office news release. 

First-responders were called just after 3:30 p.m. to a report of a man possibly trapped in the bin. 

It appeared that Gran was fatally injured by a piece of equipment in the bin, the sheriff's office said. 

