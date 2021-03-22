ST. PETER — The St. Peter City Council approved an updated job description for a new police chief Monday, signaling the start of the search to replace the city’s retiring chief.
Police Chief Matt Peters, who has served in the role for 22 years, plans to retire on May 3. Council members gave input on the job description and timeline for finding his successor during a workshop last week.
The updated description they approved Monday includes the ability to speak conversational Spanish or Somali among the desirable qualifications.
Other desirable qualifications for the new police chief call for experience in community outreach programming, experience working with a state hospital — which St. Peter has — and at least 10 years as an administrator or supervisor in a police department with 10 or more personnel. Minimum qualifications include at least five years as a police officer, with three of them being in a supervisor capacity.
The city’s Civil Service Commission reviewed the job description Friday and supported the proposed modifications, none of which were “tremendously significant” changes, said City Administrator Todd Prafke.
Most sections of the job description remained in place. The new chief would be expected to live in St. Peter, for example, or at least close enough to respond to emergencies within six minutes.
Council members had previously voiced their support for a chief who lives in the community during the workshop.
With the council’s approval, Prafke was hopeful that interviews with candidates could proceed as soon as May 23-25. The process includes meetings with the public and community stakeholders.
“I think we have a very robust process that would provide opportunities for community input,” Prafke said. “We’ll be excited to make that roll forward.”
The timeline could change depending on how long background checks and psychological reviews take. Other factors influencing how long the hiring process will take include whether the candidate is internal or external, Prafke said.
With Peters retiring in early May and interviews expected in late May, Mayor Chuck Zieman asked what the plan is for the interim period. Prafke said the council gives the city administrator authority to appoint an interim police chief for 120 days.
He consulted with the current chief and found out five to six current officers in the department meet the requirements for the interim role. Sgt. Paul Hagen will serve as interim chief beginning on May 4, Prafke said.
The city’s goal will be to post the position on job boards by the end of this week. Council members unanimously approved the updated job description.
