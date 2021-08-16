ST. PETER — The St. Peter School Board approved a mask requirement for students after hours of debate Monday.
The 4-3 vote in favor of a requirement will apply to kindergarten through 12th grades and follows recommendations from public health authorities. Board members agreed the requirement would be reevaluated once county transmission levels and school case levels are below certain levels.
Their decision came after 22 speakers stepped forward to voice support or opposition to the requirement in front of a packed media center at St. Peter Middle School.
Everyone who spoke in support of the requirement wore masks, with several doctors wearing their white coats as well. Everyone who spoke against it went maskless, with their supporters in the audience bringing signs with slogans like “our children our choice.”
Local Dr. Keith Stelter, past president of the Minnesota Medical Association, said masking can help reduce the risk of students getting seriously ill from COVID-19 as the more contagious delta variant circulates.
“Statistically, death is rare in children, but we don’t want our children to be one of the statistics,” he said. “And we don’t want to set ourselves up to say that we didn’t do everything possible to prevent COVID.”
His fellow doctors and other supporters spoke on how preventing case spread is about layers of mitigation. Vaccines are one of the layers, but they said masking is especially needed in schools because children younger than 12 can’t get vaccinated while older student vaccination rates are low.
Residents opposed to a requirement brought up concerns about the mental health impacts on children wearing masks. Students need to see each other smile, said Bill Weber, who showed a self-portrait his son drew of himself with a mask on last school year.
“We along with many parents in the district and in this room tonight believe that putting masks on our children should be our choice,” he said.
After the public comments, 12 in support and 10 opposed, board members weighed a recommendation from the school district to require masks through Oct. 1. The proposal called for the board to reevaluate the requirement if the county’s infection rate was below 5% and community transmission levels were below a substantial level as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
After a lengthy back-and-forth, they scrapped the proposed end date to instead link the requirement to COVID-19 transmission and case levels. The approved motion put the mask requirement in place unless schools in the district have less than five active cases in their buildings and Nicollet County achieves five consecutive days of moderate to low community transmission as defined by the CDC.
Nicollet County had substantial transmission levels in the CDC’s latest update. It’s surrounded by counties with higher transmission levels.
Board Chair Ben Leonard, one of the four to vote in favor of the requirement, said universal masking will increase the chances of classes remaining in person this school year. Under CDC guidance, he pointed out, masked students and teachers wouldn’t have to quarantine after close contact with a positive case — the person testing positive would need to quarantine.
“I like the fact that masks at least give us an opportunity to not have that disruption to our kids and our staff,” he said.
Board members Drew Dixon, Jon Carlson and Bill Soderlund voted yes to the amended requirement. Soderlund had earlier questioned the effectiveness of cloth face coverings and other commonly worn masks.
In opposition, Board member Tracy Stuewe brought up how there are levels of risk in many aspects of life. The decision should be up to parents, she said.
“To me, it’s not fair to the kids,” she said. “I don’t believe if we say no masks we’ll automatically go to distance learning.”
She was joined in opposition by Board members Vickie Hager and Tim Lokensgard.
As recently as late July, the district hadn’t planned on recommending a mask requirement. New CDC guidance and COVID-19 upticks prompted a change, said Superintendent Bill Gronseth.
“We really want to err on the side of caution,” he said. “We don’t want to look back and wish that we had taken some steps.”
Research on the risks of mask-wearing for children is limited. An early 2021 analysis in the peer-reviewed medical journal Acta Paediatrica found only one pediatric study on the medical parameters of mask-wearing, although it wasn’t related specifically to COVID-19.
The study looked at N95 masks, which are more sophisticated than most masks worn by students. It didn’t find harmful effects, according to the analysis.
Studies on adult mask-wearing are more common. The researchers found eight, including four conducted in response to the pandemic.
“The eight adult studies, including four prompted by the pandemic and one on surgeons, reported that face masks commonly used during the pandemic did not impair gas exchange during rest or mild exercise,” the researchers concluded.
Staff Writer Jordan Smith contributed to this report.
