ST. PETER — Students and staff are no longer required to wear masks at St. Peter High School.
The St. Peter School Board voted Monday night to change its masking policy that had required masks in all district buildings.
Masks are still required at the elementary schools and middle school. Masks are now recommended but not required at the high school.
The shift went into effect today and comes after 17 active COVID-19 cases were reported among district students and staff as of Friday. Six of those cases were at the high school.
