ST. PETER — Highway 99 Minnesota River Bridge in St. Peter reopened at 9 a.m. today, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.
The bridge has been closed since Wednesday due to flooding on the Minnesota River.
MnDOT crews will continue to monitor flooded highways and will open them as soon as it is safe to do so. Highways and bridges impacted by floods need to be inspected for damage and safety prior to opening.
Area highways that remain closed include Highway 19 east of Henderson and Highway 93 between Highway 169 and Le Sueur and its stretch of road south of Henderson.
