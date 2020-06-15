ST. PETER — The St. Peter Food Co-op initially had a huge influx of customers stocking up on supplies when Gov. Tim Walz issued a stay-at-home order in March. Then came the slowdown.
“As the sales went way down, we had to eliminate certain programs so that we didn’t have a lot of waste,” said Erik Larson, general manager of the co-op.
It's one of the evolving and unexpected adaptions St. Peter's small businesses have had to contend with since the COVID-19 pandemic drastically altered day-to-day life.
Before the virus struck, Larson estimates over 100 customers would sit down for lunch in the dining area of the co-op every day, making up a sizable chunk of the grocery’s revenue. Customers had plenty of options: a salad bar and a buffet of freshly made organic dishes, along with desserts and baked goods. Three months later, the deli is open, but the self-service options are gone, replaced by pre-packaged meals to go.
“The deli has been hit pretty hard since this all started,” said kitchen manager Savy Smith. “Sales (in March) were down 60-70 percent from what they were last year.”
Despite the drop, most of the co-op's 70 employees have been retained, albeit a few who opted to stay at home because of health concerns. Deli workers filled their shifts in other departments, which contrasted with a growth in sales.
“We’ve always been a deli-focused store,” Smith said. “Now this has really taken away from those numbers and put them back into the rest of the store, so this balanced us out.”
Carol Hayes, who owns two stores in downtown St. Peter, Contents and Cooks & Company Gourmet, said she and her staff did some spring cleaning while the two stores were closed.
“We used the time in the stores to paint, clean, sort files, all those kinds of things,” she said. “It was also just to keep our sanity while we were locked up. We decided we might as well be proactive.”
With the help of a couple of her vendors, Hayes took advantage of the closure to make Easter baskets and cards for residents at area nursing homes. Now that she’s reopened, she’s noticed an uptick in visitors from out of town and a renewed interest in cooking. With parents and their children spending more time together, customers told her it’s a chance to bond and cut down on screen time.
Sweet Alice Floral and Gifts owner Sara Nett said floral arrangements for weddings make up about 30% of her revenue. With those weddings pushed back and the retail store closed for more than two months, all of her employees went on furlough. Then her online sales grew substantially.
“When COVID struck, we actually saw a huge increase in business because it was a way for people to connect, to send flowers to their loved ones,” Nett said. “It’s plateaued now, but we had a big bump in late March and early April that was completely unexpected. It offset what we were losing from those weddings.”
Nett reopened the store to walk-in customers Thursday and plans to bring back all of her furloughed employees in the coming weeks.
Online sales also proved to be a lifesaver for Jill Hass, owner of Olita Gifts and Goods, when retail stores were required to close.
“One of the things that I really knew was important was to have several revenue streams from the store itself,” Hass said. “Because of our website, we were able to just go to plan B right away when the stay-at-home order hit. We immediately came out with something called Olita Bundle Boxes.”
The bundle boxes are filled with gifts containing everything from candles and aromatherapy to toys and books. Hass made one for Easter and another for Mother’s Day. There’s one geared toward teenagers, and others for couples, toddlers or for an entire family.
“Those were a big hit during that time,” Hass said. “I was so thankful because I was scared. You have no idea what’s going to happen.”
But since the store reopened to walk-in customers a couple of weeks ago, those online sales dropped significantly.
“I think people had it in their head, ‘Oh they can open now, so they’ll be fine,’” Hass said. “But people still aren’t coming out, so now we’re facing another hurdle.”
A part of that, she thinks, comes down to the ripple effect of neighboring businesses being forced to close.
“We’re right next to 3rd Street Tavern and Nicollet Café, which brings in a lot of people from the community and a lot of people on our street where the store is located. They were closed, so I feel like that slowed down our business, too.”
With online sales down and walk-ins stagnant, Hass considered cutting employee hours and payroll but is holding off to see if business improves now that those businesses are open. In the meantime, she’s continuing to offer curbside pickup to customers who aren’t yet comfortable with in-person shopping.
Hass applied for a micro loan from the city of St. Peter designed to help small businesses during the pandemic. Community Development Director Russ Wille said the city has given businesses $431,551 for 48 loans since April 1. In recent weeks, the City Council has expanded that eligibility to include automotive repair shops.
“It’s been really slow,” said Ty Saiki, owner of Ty’s Automotive Service in St. Peter, who received a loan from the city. “As soon as they closed everything, people quit driving. I’ve been in the automotive industry since 1990 and I’ve never seen anything like this. For the month of May, we’re down 77% from last year.”
He is holding out hope that the summer leads to more road trips as vacationers avoid planes over fear of contracting the virus. But he thinks that will largely depend on the bigger picture.
“It’s all going to depend on how much stuff opens up,” Saiki said.
With summer fairs, concerts and festivals canceled throughout Minnesota, that might be awhile. Even with a loosening of restrictions, Larson expects some of those changes could be permanent, including what people eat when they do go out.
“There’s probably people that will never eat from a salad bar ever again because of this,” Larson said. “Maybe it opens up sooner than later. Maybe it doesn’t. Maybe we need to retrofit it into a full-service rather than self-service situation. Right now, we’re waiting to see, but it could go one of many different ways.”
