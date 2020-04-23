ST. PETER — More than three dozen St. Peter business owners applied for and received loans from the city to help offset lost revenue from the COVID-19 pandemic.
After the state’s stay-home order forced businesses to close, the city’s application window opened in the late March.
The city began approving recipients by April 3 with up to $10,000 in interest-free loans arriving within a couple of days in some cases.
The program was re-introduced to offer immediate relief to business owners struggling with utilities and other bills. The city previously offered similar “micro loans” to businesses impacted by Highway 169 construction in 2009, although the pool of eligible businesses was smaller.
As of Wednesday, 37 businesses received funding and the 38th and 39th are on track for Friday, said Russ Wille, St. Peter’s community development director. The loans add up to $341,484 total, and repayment can be deferred to June 2021.
“We’re satisfied,” Wille said of the interest in the program. “There are a few more that are contemplating, and a few who have taken the loan and are using it just as a cushion.”
Dr. Zach Dirks, owner of St. Peter Eye Care Center, described the $10,000 in funding as more like a bridge for small businesses waiting on bigger state or federal funding to come through.
“For smaller businesses, getting it that quickly was probably super important,” he said. “A lot of these state and federal ones are taking three or four weeks.”
The waiting game, both to reopen and to receive funding to help while they remain closed, is hard on businesses. The state’s move to halt routine medical care essentially closed the eye clinic, with Dirks estimating about 95% of operations including eye exams and glasses sales couldn’t continue.
To have some funding come in while waiting for more was a relief, he said.
“Just the peace of mind that something came in is reassuring,” he said.
Nicollet Cafe was among the other businesses receiving $10,000. With the switch to curbside orders, business is about 80% down, said owner Nestle Sengul, so the funding was much needed.
“It’s helped a lot because we have a building loan and utility bills,” she said. “We applied and after two days the funding came.”
Restaurants, retail sales, hotels and day care centers were among the eligible businesses. The Economic Development Agency met Thursday to consider expanding eligibility to other interested businesses, including birth centers, dentist offices and chiropractors.
