ST. PETER — A St. Peter City Council member filed to run for mayor this week, the first to do so once the filing period opened.
The city’s filing period for elected positions began Tuesday and runs through Aug. 10.
Along with the mayor’s seat, three City Council seats are up for election in November.
Council member Shanon Nowell, who holds one of the seats up for election, said she’s running for mayor because she sees it as the best way for her to continue serving St. Peter.
“I feel like the role of mayor would be a good fit for me,” she said. “The additional duties a mayor has apart from council members in terms of facilitating conversations, meetings and workshops, I think that’s a skill and a strength that I bring.”
Nowell, the executive assistant to the provost at Gustavus Adolphus College, has been a St. Peter resident since 2005. She won a two-year term on the City Council in the city’s north ward, or Ward I, in 2019.
Current Mayor Chuck Zieman has served in the role since 2016, winning three two-year terms. He didn’t file for reelection on the filing period’s opening days and didn’t indicate whether he planned to run again when asked earlier this month.
A council member whose term runs through 2023, Brad DeVos, recently called on Zieman to resign after accusing the mayor of threatening him following a meeting. Zieman said he doesn’t plan to resign, and the comment shouldn’t have been perceived as a threat.
Nowell and Council member Ed Johnson’s terms representing the north ward expire at the end of this year. Council member Stephen Grams’ term representing the south ward, or Ward II, also expires.
So far, Ben Ranft is the only resident to file for one of the two seats in the north ward, according to the city’s filing update. Ranft serves on the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission.
David B. McGuire is the only resident so far to file in the south ward. He also ran for the seat in 2019.
All three City Council positions are four-year terms.
After filing on day one, Nowell plans to “hit the ground running” by reaching out to community members. She launched a website, shanonnowell.com, on which she outlines her vision for St. Peter as a prosperous and forward-thinking community.
Over the phone, she also described St. Peter as a welcoming community where she and other passionate people can easily get involved.
“If you want to be involved in your community, you can do that in St. Peter,” she said. “I love that about our town.”
Nowell’s previous leadership experience includes serving as council president at First Lutheran Church in St. Peter. She’s also served on nonprofit boards.
Affordable housing will be one of the issues she wants to focus on during her campaign.
“Affordable housing is something I’m really concerned about, particularly the low inventory of houses for sale right now and low vacancy rates for rentals,” she said. “It’s a real issue for St. Peter.”
