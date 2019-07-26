ST. PETER — St. Peter City Council member Susan Carlin resigned her seat effective today.
Carlin and her family’s upcoming move to Thailand prompted the decision. A special election coinciding with regular elections in November will be held for the remainder of her term running through 2021.
After shorter stints in southeast Asia in the past, Carlin said she and her husband’s desire to live abroad for an extended period came together faster than expected.
“That’s pretty sad to think about losing this community here, but it’s just such a great chance for our kids and for ourselves.”
Her husband received a work visa to teach in Chiang Mai, while she’s still considering her next career move. She’ll also leave behind her position as watershed coordinator with the Seven Mile Creek Partnership.
The couple and their two children plan to live abroad for at least two years. Carlin said they haven’t yet decided whether they’ll return to St. Peter, which has been their home base for the last 12 years.
“The important thing for us is to give our kids some exposure to the rest of the world and the global community,” she said.
The family previously lived in China for six months and Malaysia for five months as recently as 2016. Carlin was first elected to the council in 2009.
The timing of her departure means a separate special election for the seat won’t be needed. It’ll take place Nov. 5 along with the other council elections, although whoever takes Carlin’s place won’t serve out a full term.
Special elections are required by state law when a city council vacancy arises with more than two years remaining in a term. The council’s last vacancy, created by former Council member Jeff Brand’s election to the Minnesota Legislature in 2018, was filled by Mayor Chuck Zieman from a pool of 10 applicants because Brand’s seat was up for election this fall.
The seat, filled by Roger Parras, will be the other north ward council spot on the ballot along with Carlin’s. Two south ward seats and the mayor position also will be on the ballot, raising the potential for as many as five new faces on the seven-seat council come 2020.
Mayor Zieman and south ward Council member Jerry Pfeifer said Thursday they hadn’t yet decided whether to pursue re-election this fall. Fellow south ward Council member Roger Kvamme’s term will also end in 2019.
The candidate filing period for all the seats begins at 8 a.m. Tuesday and runs through 5 p.m. Aug. 13. Applicants for either of the two north ward seats will have to indicate whether they’re running for the full term or the remainder of Carlin’s term.
Carlin said it’ll be an exciting time for leadership opportunities in St. Peter. The Blandin Foundation’s program promoting leadership skills in St. Peter and a city workshop teaching residents the ins and outs of city government could empower prospective candidates, she said. The outgoing council member also offered to help answer any questions candidates have about the role.
“Even though I’m leaving, I’m very attached to this community and I really want to see it continue to thrive,” she said.
Carlin named the city-backed Solace Apartment project for residents at risk of becoming homeless, the ongoing Minnesota Square Park pavilion project, and adding more sidewalks among the highlights of her tenure on the council. She also praised the collegiality of her colleagues on the council and residents on city boards and commissions during her tenure.
“For those folks who think ‘I never want to get into politics,’ that’s not what St. Peter is like,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.