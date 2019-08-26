ST. PETER — St. Peter Food Co-op's board of directors announced Monday the business will have a new manager in a few months.
Current General Manager Margo O'Brien and longtime employee Erik Larson will be working together to complete the transition by Nov. 1.
Larson will oversee store operations for the co-op as well as its mission to create a healthy, sustainable and just community.
Larson served as produce manager for 11 years prior to becoming operations manager in 2017. He led the store’s recent renovation, ReFresh, completed last year and was instrumental in the co-op’s relocation and expansion in 2011.
Founded in 1979, the co-op has grown from 60 members to more than 3,000 members and a staff of 70.
