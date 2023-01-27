ST. PETER — A series of community conversations about how trauma affects our society will be held in St. Peter beginning next month, with organizers hoping to draw as many as 60 attendees per event.
The free events are being sponsored by the St. Peter Good Neighbor Diversity Council and Community & Family Education, said event facilitator Ayan Musse, who is also the coordinator of St. Peter Public School’s Office of Education Equity.
“These will be opportunities to learn about how trauma affects our society,” Musse said of the upcoming events. “When we know more, we can do more. Understanding how trauma has long-lasting impacts is a key part of healing and, most importantly, prevention.”
On Feb. 6 “Let’s Talk About Youth Trauma” will take place 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the St. Peter High School Commons. The registration deadline is Jan. 30.
On March 9 “Let’s Talk About War Trauma” will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the St. Peter High School Commons. The registration deadline is Feb. 27.
Finally, on May 18 the focus is “Let’s Talk About Generational Trauma,” which will be held 6:30- 8:30 p.m. at the St. Peter Community Center, Room 219. Registration is due May 8.
In the fall, the Diversity Council will host another three events to foster community growth. These conversations will be called “Let’s Talk About Race,” followed by “Let’s Talk About Culture” and finally, “How to Have Difficult Conversations With Your Neighbors.”
“These are free events,” Musse said. “They’re community events focused on awareness. We’re hoping since it’s at no cost we’ll have greater participation.
“We’re hoping that the community will sign up and show up to learn and to support each other and understand how trauma shows up differently for each individual. We want to make sure we are holding a safe space for everyone to feel welcomed and not to be judged.
“And we also want to make sure that, once we know better, we can do better for each other and, at the end of the day, just understand basic humanity and empathy.”
To register for any or all of the community conversations, go to stpeter.registryinsight.com or call the Community Ed office at 507-934-3048, Ext. 1.
