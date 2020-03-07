ST. PETER — A local grocery and deli’s coordination of an annual drive in the St. Peter area consistently helps bring in thousands of dollars and tons of groceries for residents experiencing food insecurity.
The St. Peter Co-Op and Deli’s efforts in overseeing the collection of donations at 33 business and organizations throughout this year’s Minnesota FoodShare March campaign not only helps stock the St. Peter Area Food Shelf but frees its staff and volunteers from collecting donations during the campaign.
“The co-op helps coordinate the other businesses involved in the drive. That would be way too big of a project for us to take on,” said Kemmie Hebensperger, the food shelf’s manager.
This year’s campaign goal of food and money donations is $14,000. Last year the campaign goal of $14,000 was exceeded by $2,000.
The co-op regularly makes donations to the local emergency pantry; however, every March the business takes extra steps to help. The Minnesota FoodShare campaign helps the St. Peter pantry earn credits toward purchases from Second Harvest Heartland Food Bank throughout the year.
St. Peter’s residents, churches and area schools also assist in resupplying the food bank’s shelves. Boy Scout troops will come at the end of the drive to help unpack donations.
“It’s been amazing to find out how many people are participating,” said Hebensperger, who recently completed her first year as head of the food shelf.
