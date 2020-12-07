ST. PETER — The St. Peter City Council approved one new program and reestablished another to support local businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19.
Council members made the decisions during a special meeting Monday, citing the need for further assistance as businesses continue to grapple with the pandemic.
The newly approved program is specifically aimed at helping bars, restaurants, clubs, fitness centers and other hospitality businesses that were required to close indoor activities due to Gov. Tim Walz's executive order on Nov. 18.
Under the "hospitality assistance program" guidelines, about 30 St. Peter businesses would be eligible for up to $10,000 in loans plus an additional grant equal to 65% of the loan. For businesses receiving the maximum $10,000 loans, the grant would amount to $6,500 on top of the loan.
Businesses wouldn't have to repay the grant amount, but would have to pay back the loan at an interest-free rate starting in 2022. Businesses would've had to be established in the city as of Jan. 1, 2020 to be eligible.
The interest-free and deferred repayments on the loans make the program similar to the city's COVID-19 micro loan program offered earlier this year. After the Council expanded eligibility for the micro loans three times to include more businesses, a total of 57 local establishments received a combined $491,652 this year through the program.
The Council in November used portions of the CARES Act funding it received from the federal government for COVID relief to convert the micro loans into grants so businesses wouldn't have to pay the city back. With the CARES Act funding reimbursing the micro loan program funds, the Council also on Monday decided to approve another round of loans for the businesses not eligible for the new hospitality assistance program.
About 50 businesses will be eligible for the reestablished micro loans, said Russ Wille, the city's community development director. Retailers, salons, barbershops, dental clinics and auto repair shops are all among the eligible categories.
Terms for the micro loans will be the same as earlier this year. Recipients can receive and then repay up to $10,000 at 0% interest on a $100 per month basis starting in 2022.
Businesses won't be able to apply for funding from both programs. The hospitality loans and grants are solely for businesses impacted by the latest executive order, while the micro loans are for businesses still seeing a reduction of customers because of the ongoing pandemic.
If all the known eligible businesses received the maximum $10,000 micro loans, the combined total provided by the city would be between $500,000 to $600,000, according to Wille. He noted the city's established revolving loan fund has about $2.025 million on deposit.
The city's Economic Development Authority recommended the programs to the Council as a way to continue assisting struggling businesses. Council members approved both by 6-0 votes.
Wille said he planned to notify eligible businesses about both programs as soon as Tuesday.
