ST. PETER — A local baseball coach is asking the St. Peter City Council to amend an ordinance making it more difficult for him to construct a field house near the city’s new Hy-Vee.
Brad Baker, head coach of Gustavus Adolphus College's baseball team, purchased vacant property across the street from Hy-Vee in the hopes of building a facility with batting cages, pitching mounds and accommodations for other indoor recreational uses.
Its location at 967 N. Third St. in north St. Peter would put the property within a Gateway Overlay District, meaning it would be subject to certain aesthetic regulations for its four exterior facades. Enacted in 2006, the regulations set a standard for how developments should look within the district in the hopes of creating a positive first impression of the city for people entering along the Highway 169 corridor.
Baker petitioned the city to amend the regulations to only require the standards on facades facing streets or parks. Meeting the standards on all four sides, he told the city, could make the project cost-prohibitive.
Council members discussed several options for handling the request at a work session Monday. They’re set to decide the next steps at their next Council meeting on Oct. 26.
Options include approving the proposed amendment, tabling a decision to give staff direction on needed changes, voting the amendment down to send it back to the Planning and Zoning Commission for modifications, or further amending the proposal on the floor before voting on it.
Mayor Chuck Zieman and Council member Stephen Grams asked Community Development Director Russ Wille to seek more information from the developer before their next meeting. Their questions included the cost difference between meeting the standard on two sides versus four sides and whether the facility would have employees.
Council members also expressed support for preserving the district with possible modifications, citing the likelihood for more future development in the district. With Baker reportedly saying he could wait on construction until next spring, the Council could decide to take more time in revisiting the regulations.
As it stands, the regulations require at least 75% of a building’s facade to be finished with brick, glass, stucco or precast concrete panels if it's in the district. No more than 25% of any exterior wall finishes can be steel, vinyl or aluminum siding.
The district was a response to the Dollar General development in 2006. The building has a predominately metal and steel siding exterior with a loading dock and garbage corral facing Highway 169 traffic.
The Council at the time had concerns about other developments following a similar design pattern, resulting in the district being adopted.
