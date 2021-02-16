ST. PETER — A report advocating changes in local policing drew both support and concerns from St. Peter City Council members Tuesday, leaving it unclear if the recommendations have a path toward adoption.
The recommendations for St. Peter came out of a series of community forums in September and October focusing on policing in the city, North Mankato and Mankato. Indivisible St. Peter/Greater Mankato — a local progressive group — and the American Civil Liberties Union joined several other area organizations in organizing the events.
Local representatives from Indivisible and the ACLU presented the report to the council during a workshop Tuesday, calling for the city to improve data collection, transparency and accountability in policing.
Just like in any profession, said Indivisible chapter founder Yurie Hong, there should be a willingness to look at what improvements are needed in local police departments.
“(This is) not to imply that this is representative of all people’s experience of policing, but specifically to focus on where improvements can be made,” she said of the report. “We should be comfortable in saying improvements are needed.”
The report summarized community feedback gathered during the events in the fall, some of which were from people of color sharing how they felt targeted by police departments. One of the recommendations outlined in the report was for departments to start collecting data on the “perceived race” of individuals in incident reports.
ACLU Project Manager Julio Zelaya said the data would be a way to document if race is a factor in police stops. He pointed to Worthington as an example of a community tracking it already.
“If race did play a part in that stop, it’s reported,” he said. “It’s been done in other places.”
The report makes both overarching recommendations for police departments in the “tri-cities” of St. Peter, North Mankato and Mankato, as well as specific suggestions for St. Peter.
In St. Peter, another recommendation was for the city and police department to co-host community discussions on policing. The sessions, the report states, should do so “in a way that centers the experiences and concerns of communities of color.”
City Administrator Todd Prafke indicated the police department will be involved in upcoming community conversations. For data collection, he said more discussion and research would be needed on the best way to go about it.
The final two recommendations called for making the city’s Civil Service Commission more robust in influence and improving transparency on the city’s website and police department’s social media pages. Specifics included listing a staff directory with work contact information for officers, and an online form for residents to submit complaints.
Asked by Council member Bradley DeVos what they’d prioritize most in the report, Hong said the website and social media suggestions could be resolved fairly quickly.
But all the measures, she added, should be considered.
“It’s not just a matter of this is a big thing that will take a long time,” she said. “There are steps along the way that don’t need to take a long time.”
In a statement to the Free Press last week, St. Peter Police Chief Matt Peters said the report contains disappointing generalizations about policing. He described it as “an effort to undermine all the great work our SPPD officers do every single day to build inroads with underserved people.”
St. Peter Mayor Chuck Zieman also raised concerns about generalizations during Tuesday's meeting, specifically pointing out a section in the report stating “a general sense from communities of color in North Mankato that racial bias incidents get swept under the rug.” He said he took issue with that type of generalized statement and asked if the presenters had specifics.
The statement came from stories and impressions shared by North Mankato people of color during the events, Hong said. She added that the report doesn’t say whether that sense is accurate, but rather that it’s a feeling shared by people of color in the community.
Council members Shanon Nowell, Emily Bruflat and Keri Johnson said they watched the series and encouraged others to do the same. The council couldn’t take any action on the recommendations during the workshop, so the presentation was merely for their information ahead of any future follow-up.
More details on the upcoming community conversations could come during the council’s March goal session, according to council documents.
Keri Johnson said she’d like to revisit the recommendations in the future.
“Following our community engagement series, I think it is worth coming back to this report and considering what is feasible,” she said.
