ST. PETER — St. Peter has a new-look City Council in 2020, after one newcomer started her term in December and three more took their oaths Monday.
The arrivals of Shanon Nowell, Keri Johnson, Emily Bruflat and Bradley DeVos mean more than half of St. Peter’s seven Council seats are held by newcomers. Holdover City Council members Ed Johnson and Stephen Grams weren’t up for election in 2019, while Mayor Chuck Zieman won a close race to retain his spot.
Nowell said she’s excited to be part of a wave of new leadership in St. Peter.
“We’ve had terrific people who served our community well for years, but I’m excited for new ideas and all that comes with having new eyes on processes and things happening in the community,” she said. “I’m really excited to work with everybody.”
Nowell, the executive assistant to Gustavus Adolphus College’s provost, has lived in St. Peter since 2005 and worked at the college since 2006. After serving on St. Peter’s library and ECFE boards in the past, she said it felt like the right time to make a run at the Council after former Council member Susan Carlin stepped down in 2019.
She and Keri Johnson named the city’s fire hall project among the initiatives they’re excited about. Previous councils oversaw the early stages of the process, while the current one could see its finish.
Keri Johnson, the St. Peter Co-Op’s personnel administrator, served on the city’s Economic Development Authority along with DeVos. She grew increasingly engaged with politics at the local, state and national levels in recent years, prompting her to run for office.
Combining new voices with the experienced leaders on the Council will benefit the city, she said, adding one of her goals is to explore creative solutions to the city’s tight housing market.
“Between the newcomers and the returning members, everyone seems to genuinely care about St. Peter and is bringing their best to the table,” she said.
DeVos and Bruflat said renewable energy will be among their focuses.
“Looking at our decisions through a lens of environmental protection and sustainability, energy efficiency, all of that, is really important to me,” Bruflat said.
Bruflat, music director at First Lutheran Church, said she “caught the bug” for City Council after lobbying city leaders to allow honeybees within city limits a couple years ago — the Council eventually denied the request. She started on the Heritage Preservation Commission last year before filing for a Council seat.
DeVos, owner of St. Peter Business Services, said he’d specifically like to look into ways for the city to source more renewable energy. He worked with the Council when he was treasurer of the St. Peter Community Childcare Center, and said the experience left him wanting to get more involved in the community.
“I saw how much influence the City Council had and it really appealed to me,” he said.
