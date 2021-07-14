ST. PETER — A St. Peter City Council member accused the city’s mayor of threatening him after a recent meeting.
Council member Bradley DeVos read a prepared statement about the incident near the end of Monday’s meeting, calling on Mayor Chuck Zieman to resign. While Monday’s meeting was recorded, the incident between the two occurred after the council’s July 6 workshop, which wasn’t recorded.
DeVos stated Zieman came up to him after the workshop and told him, “If you ever interrupt me like that again, we’ll take care of this outside of here.”
Afterward, DeVos and a witness who heard the comment, fellow Council member Emily Bruflat, said they submitted complaints to City Administrator Todd Prafke.
“The fact that the mayor’s behavior has escalated to threats, bullying and intimidation is unacceptable,” DeVos said during Monday’s meeting. “We’re representatives of our city and our constituents. They deserve better representation from their elected officials.”
On the phone Wednesday, Zieman acknowledged making the remark to DeVos but took issue with how it was perceived.
“It can mean a lot of things,” he said. “It can mean let’s go down to the city administrator’s office and talk about this and air it out.”
He accused DeVos of repeated interruptions during council workshops. Numerous reminders to DeVos about waiting for his turn to speak weren’t successful, Zieman said.
“I probably maybe didn’t handle it exactly the right way, but nothing previous has gotten his attention,” he said. “This finally got his attention.”
The city and its attorney are reviewing how to handle complaints of this type, Prafke said Wednesday. The two people being elected officials makes it unclear whether the city has the authority to investigate it.
The July 6 workshop’s focus was a legislative update with state Sen. Nick Frentz and Rep. Susan Akland. Toward the end of the meeting, Zieman said he asked Frentz about reported human rights abuses related to solar panel production in China and cobalt mining in Democratic Republic of the Congo.
China reportedly uses forced labor from Uyghur Muslims to produce solar panels used in the U.S. The African country has been subject to investigations into child labor being used to mine cobalt, a mineral used to make batteries in cellphones, electric cars and laptops.
Zieman said he and Frentz were having a back-and-forth about climate change and whether the state’s solar energy mandates were justified in light of the human rights abuses when DeVos rudely interjected.
“That’s what’s come up a lot of times,” Zieman said. “In our workshops, if Mr. Devos doesn’t feel like it’s a justified question or statement, he won’t wait his turn.”
DeVos said he spoke up to bring the meeting’s focus back to St. Peter legislative issues after the mayor repeated the same question a third time. Frentz had already answered the question the first time by talking about the need for urgency on climate change while not downplaying the human rights issues, he added.
DeVos described the mayor as using the meeting to “push a political agenda” against climate change. The discussion, along with the threat afterward, weren’t the first times the mayor exhibited bullying behavior, he said.
He cited an abrupt end to a presentation on police reform recommendations earlier this year and an April email exchange between the mayor and Bruflat among the examples. Bruflat was standing next to DeVos after the July 6 workshop.
“If it were spoken to me, I would’ve taken it as a threat and would’ve been concerned,” Bruflat said of what she heard.
The April exchange reportedly came in response to an email Bruflat sent to Zieman asking him to clarify something he’d said at a recent meeting. She didn’t think his response was threatening but did think it was dismissive and indicated he held a grudge about an unrelated letter to the editor she wrote about the murder of George Floyd in June 2020.
Zieman referenced the letter in his response email, saying it denigrated the local police force, according to Bruflat. She said her letter had nothing to do with the St. Peter police force.
The last sentence of the email stood out most to her. The mayor reportedly wrote, “I feel like your need and others on the city council for ‘virtue signaling’ is a subset of your narcissism.”
A follow-up phone call between the two was more civil, Bruflat said. She recalls feeling like Zieman thought newer members of the council were naive and needed to be more careful about what they say in public.
Bruflat and DeVos, whose terms last until 2023, were among four newcomers to the council in 2020. Zieman has served on the council for about 10 years, including as mayor since 2016.
Through his first eight or so years on the council, Zieman said he worked alongside people with all kinds of political beliefs without problems. He described the last year and a half to two years as more trying, in part due to the loss of experience when longtime council members retired or left.
Council members should be more focused on taking care of city business, he said, not virtue signaling.
“You’re not elected to make statements about white supremacy,” he said. “They elect you to represent them in St. Peter.”
He expressed confidence in being able to conduct City Council business at future meetings, doesn’t plan to resign and declined to say if he plans to run for re-election later this year. He won a third term as mayor in the 2019.
Zieman won the 2019 election by 23 votes, and DeVos was one of his voters. The two reportedly worked together on child care issues before DeVos was on the council, with DeVos saying his experience with Zieman back then earned his vote.
After working more regularly with Zieman as a council member, DeVos said he now regrets his support for the mayor. He only plans to interact with Zieman during council meetings going forward where witnesses are present.
He also plans to attempt to force a vote at each meeting to remove the mayor as the presiding chair. The mayor would still have a vote and be able to speak on issues but wouldn’t be the one conducting the meeting.
DeVos was still working through the process Wednesday. It was unclear how many council members would need to be on board with his proposal at each meeting to remove the mayor as chair.
He said he doubted the mayor would take responsibility for his threat, so the upcoming election could be the only recourse holding him accountable if he chooses to run again.
“People have been working around the mayor for a while, and it’s time to stop working around him,” DeVos said.
The filing period for the mayor and three city council positions opens July 27 and lasts until Aug. 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.