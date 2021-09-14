ST. PETER — St. Peter’s property tax rate is on track to stay level in 2022 after the City Council approved preliminary numbers.
The City Council on Monday set a 51.7 preliminary levy rate, same as 2021’s final rate.
A level rate compared with last year indicates residents whose home values remain the same won’t see a property tax increase.
A resident with a $150,000 home, for example, was taxed $652.79 by the city in 2021. They would pay essentially the same at $652.76 under the 2022 rate, according to city estimates.
County estimates, which should get finalized close to December, show the city had about a 5.9% increase in estimated market value for 2022. A resident whose $150,000 home increased in value by 5.9% would pay about $702.64 in city property taxes under the new rate, a tax increase of $49.85.
Owners of commercial properties valued at $250,000, meanwhile, would pay an additional $152.43 in taxes if their property increased in value by 5.9%. The total amount paid in that scenario would be $2,349.77.
The 51.7 rate could be adjusted depending on if the county’s estimated market value comes in higher or lower than the projected 5.9% increase, said St. Peter Finance Director Sally Vogel. The total levy to be collected in taxes, though, now can’t exceed the $3,528,430 amount set Monday.
Expenditures in the 2022 budget increased by $523,248, or 6.2%, over the 2021 budget, Vogel told the council. Personnel costs accounted for about $140,000 of the increase, with budgeted 3% wage increases for workers and 5% increases in health insurance costs.
The city also will have about a $15,000 increase in election costs in 2022. Even-numbered years have primaries in addition to state and federal elections, adding extra costs.
Vogel also noted building maintenance costs will increase by about $27,000, while the public works budget will rise by about $60,000 in part to cover improvements on St. Julien Street.
Council member Keri Johnson asked if a breakdown of taxes based on property value increases could be included in upcoming city communications to the public. Vogel mentioned a breakdown was included in the meeting packet but said it could also be included in other communications.
Mayor Chuck Zieman asked for a clarification about why someone’s taxes could increase when the tax rate remains the same. A property tax increase would happen when a person's property value goes up, Vogel responded.
Minnesota has what’s called an “ad valorem” tax code, Zieman pointed out, which means taxes rise when property values rise. The mayor then reminded residents that the city portion of taxes is only about one-third of their total tax bill, with county and school taxes making up the rest.
“We can’t control what they do,” he said. " ... Not to say that theirs have gone up appreciably, either, but it’s something that people need to consider when looking at taxes.”
The preliminary levy was approved by a 6-0 vote Monday. Final approval could come in December.
