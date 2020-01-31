ST. PETER — A former employee is accused of swindling $2,000 from a nonprofit St. Peter child center.
Stephanie Jolyn Menke, 33, was charged with felony counts of theft Thursday in Nicollet County District Court.
According to the court complaint:
Menke was an employee and fundraising coordinator for Kid's Corner Child Care Center. She was overseeing a Heggies Pizza sales fundraiser last March when she requested, and the center provided, reimbursement for $2,000. She claimed she paid the company a $2,000 deposit with her own credit card.
A few months later the center began receiving bills from the pizza company for over $1,600 still due. The center's director learned Heggies Pizza does not accept credit cards and did not receive a $2,000 deposit.
When the director requested Menke show proof of her credit card payment, Menke said there was fraudulent activity on her card. She claimed that a charge of more than $3,000 from Western Union was supposed to be the pizza payment.
Menke also is facing unrelated felony charges filed in August claiming she misused funds belonging to a relative who has Down syndrome while acting as the relative's guardian. Financial documents collected in that case show that Menke used Western Union to wire more than $3,000 into her relative's account.
