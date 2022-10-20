ST. PETER — The St. Peter Good Neighbor Diversity Council recently received a $100,000 grant to help further their mission.
The non-profit organization has been committed to embracing the growing diversity in the region and encouraging others to do the same through educational opportunities and community events.
The Blandin Foundation Leadership Boost Grant allows them to continue doing so on a much larger scale than before.
The organization will work closely with St. Peter city government agencies, the St. Peter School District and other civic and religious organizations to bring the diverse community together.
Bill Gronseth, superintendent of St. Peter schools, said he looks forward to working with the organization to provide meaningful opportunities for people of all backgrounds to grow in understanding and support for each other.
“Strong communities are essential to ensuring that all of our students have equitable opportunities to pursue their goals,” he said.
The grant will allow the organization to support programs offered through community education and adult basic education, such as language and technology training, in order to overcome language and cultural barriers.
The grant will also support community conversations — organized jointly by the city and the organization — which will include cross-cultural gatherings involving adults and youth to share stories and traditions in order to learn from one another.
The grant will also be used to provide leadership training in order to encourage active civic participation from all ethnic groups.
“We are excited and extremely grateful for this support from the Blandin Foundation, which will help us realize our vision of a city that truly embraces and does not fear the growing, beneficial diversity of our special city,” Bill Nelsen and Mohamed Abdulkadir, co-presidents of the organization, wrote in a joint statement.
Leadership Boost Grants were launched to encourage Minnesotans living in rural communities to be diligent in moving their communities forward.
“The last two years of complex crises have taken a toll on leaders across rural Minnesota,” Sonja Merrild, director of rural grantmaking at Blandin Foundation, said. “In times like this, the resilience and fortitude of rural people and places shines through. We recognize the critical need for more resources to move small communities from where they are to where they want to go.”
More than 300 letters of interest were submitted for funding. Based on the type of requests received, Blandin Foundation opened three grant rounds: Community Planning, Capital Projects in Small Towns Under 3,000 People and Creative Placemaking.
The organization was invited to apply for the Community Planning and Action grant.
“Leadership Boost Grants are one way we can spark energy and action toward sustainable rural futures,” Merrild said.
City leaders in St. Peter are thrilled about it.
“This grant supports our partnership with the Good Neighbor Diversity Council in building relationships that cross racial, ethnic and cultural lines, as we work together for the common good,” Shanon Nowell, mayor of St. Peter, and Todd Prafke, city administrator of St. Peter, wrote in a joint statement on behalf of the city government of St. Peter.
