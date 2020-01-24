ST. PETER — St. Peter dog owners cleared the final hurdle for making a new dog park a reality this week.
The River Valley Dog Park Association reached the $32,000 goal needed to begin construction on the park at 1125 N. Swift St. Combined with $12,336 from the city’s parks funding, the donations mean the city can begin phase one of the park as soon as April.
Abbey Lane, a dog owner and association member, said individual donors stepped up to put the funding over the top.
“We’re all really excited,” she said. “We’ve been working so hard at this that it’s nice to step back for a second and see what we accomplished.”
The St. Peter City Council is set to approve the association’s donation along with bids for phase one work in February. Association members also plan to reveal their idea for the park’s name during the same meeting.
Phase one includes installing a fence and completing a water line installation for a water fountain. The initial work could be completed within 30 days with a goal to complete it by May 8, said Jacob Yushta, St. Peter’s interim maintenance superintendent.
“We’re targeting tentatively the month of April, maybe May depending on weather,” he said.
The park will be usable after phase one even if additional work remains. Phase one is about providing the basics, giving dog owners and their pets another place to socialize apart from the periodically flooded dog park on Rabbit Road.
The association will then continue raising money for additional improvements, including a park shelter and a path connecting the park to nearby Hallett’s Pond could be added later. The next fundraising goal hasn't been determined yet, Lane said.
“We want to keep the momentum going and hoping once the park is built people who use it on a daily basis will be interested and contribute,” she said.
Along with a flurry of individuals donating, organizations including the Carl and Verna Schmidt Foundation, Thrivent Financial, Red Men Club, Key City Kennel Club and the Mankato Area Foundation contributed funding. Lane predicted the park will be a huge addition to the community.
“We’re continuing to show that St. Peter is a strong community of people of all different interests," she said. "This new dog park will provide some more opportunities for people to socialize and be responsible dog owners."
