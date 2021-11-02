St. Peter voters elected a new mayor Tuesday for the first time since 2015, and its first female mayor in 100 years.
Council member Shanon Nowell won the race over incumbent Chuck Zieman and fellow Council member Ed Johnson.
Nowell received 1,023 votes compared to Johnson’s 649 and Zieman’s 630, according to results released by the city.
She’ll be joined on the council by three newcomers who won open seats Tuesday. Nowell and Johnson’s seats were open due to their mayoral runs, while Council member Stephen Grams didn’t seek another term.
Darrell Pettis and Ben Ranft won the two open seats in the north ward, or ward one. Pettis received 731 votes and Ranft received 623 votes, enough to defeat Roger Parras’ 513 and Remo Alexandri’s 361.
Dustin Sharstrom won the one open seat in the south ward, or ward two. He received 437 votes, besting JoEllen Peters’ 287 and David B. McGuire’s 72.
Mayor-elect Nowell, who works as the executive assistant to the provost at Gustavus Adolphus College, first won a two-year term on the council in 2019. She’ll now serve a two-year term as mayor.
A St. Peter resident since 2005, Nowell announced her mayoral run in July. She said she saw it as the best way to continue serving the city, and named affordable housing as one of the issues she hoped to address.
She’s the first female mayor in the city since Lillien Cox Gault, who became Minnesota’s first female mayor at the time.
On her campaign Facebook page, Nowell thanked voters for entrusting her with the community’s future.
“This important work will be one of my life’s greatest joys, and I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish together,” she wrote. “And special thanks to Chuck Zieman and Ed Johnson for their years of service to Saint Peter.”
Zieman was seeking his fourth, two-year term as mayor. He previously served as a council member.
A Council member who wasn’t up for re-election this year, Brad DeVos, accused Zieman of threatening him after a July workshop meeting. Zieman afterward said he was frustrated with DeVos’ interruptions during meetings, but disagreed his comments were intended to be threats.
