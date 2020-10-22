ST. PETER — Just two hours after Janell Larson informed her colleagues that her home was gutted by a fire, they showed up with duffel bags filled with necessities.
The gifts from her co-workers in the St. Peter Public Schools early childhood program were among the first of countless gestures of kindness the Larsons have received in the wake of a fire Monday morning that has displaced them for at least six months.
That support is keeping them strong, Janell said.
“We've had endless offers of help,” she said. “It's incredible.”
A basement freezer is suspected of starting ablaze the Larson home on the bluffs overlooking Seven Mile Creek County Park.
The youngest members of the Larson family — Sienna, 14, and Parker, 13 — were attending St. Peter classes from their bedrooms when they smelled smoke. When smoke alarms began to sound moments later, they ran outside and called 911.
The fire spread upstairs before firefighters arrived. The floor of Parker's room collapsed into the basement before firefighters could extinguish the flames.
The interior of the house was destroyed, Janell said. The foundation and some of the exterior walls might be salvageable as they rebuild.
The family of five is staying in a motel for now and looking for short-term housing. They've been told to expect it will take six months to a year to rebuild their home.
The remains have been deemed too unstable for the Larsons to enter and see if any of their possessions survived.
Friends, family and co-workers have stepped in to supply them with every essential they need for now, Janell said. For Sienna and Parker that included shoes. They ran away from the flames in stocking feet.
Financial donations are being collected to help the family with forthcoming resettlement expenses not covered by insurance.
Residents near Seven Mile Creek also can help the Larsons by keeping an eye out for Tiny. All three of their cats escaped the fire but Tiny, a gray tabby, got lost outside.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.