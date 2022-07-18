After a groundbreaking ceremony Monday, construction on St. Peter’s new fire station will begin shortly in anticipation of a 2023 finish.
The fire station on the northwest corner of the Broadway Avenue and Sunrise Drive intersection will be more than triple the size of the volunteer fire department’s 1920s-era hall on Mulberry Street. Voter and legislative approval paved the way for a 0.5% sales tax increase that kicked in on July 1 to fund up to $9.1 million of the project.
At Monday’s groundbreaking, Fire Chief Matt Ulman called the occasion a move forward toward modernizing the department’s emergency response.
“It feels good to see this moving forward,” he said. “It’s been long overdue; we started talking about this 25-30 years ago and since then stuff became outdated.”
A new fire station has been on the city’s wish list for years. The old, 8,100-square-feet building wasn’t built to be a fire hall, starting as a county garage.
As firefighting equipment evolved, the fire hall stayed the same. The new station will allow for more training and community space along with more room for equipment, Ulman said.
City and fire department leaders held open houses in October to showcase the old building’s limitations. Council member Darrell Pettis, a longtime volunteer firefighter, said most people who took tours before the election came away saying “you need to do this.”
“We have more equipment than we can fit in that building now,” he said. “You’ll see stuff parked outside and it’s because there’s no other room.”
Voters went on to approve a sales tax, as opposed to relying on property taxes, for funding by a 87-13 margin in November. The community’s support for the fire station project has been strong throughout, said Mayor Shanon Nowell.
The sales tax will either be in effect for 40 years or until it raises $9.1 million, whichever comes first. Using sales tax rather than property taxes means people who shop in but don’t live in St. Peter will contribute to the cost.
St. Peter’s latest “hot sheet” newsletter noted the city’s new sales tax after the 0.5% kicked in, 7.875%, is equal to Mankato’s.
Inflation has driven the project cost up by about $440,000 as of late June. Property taxes will be needed to fund overages beyond the stated sales tax amount, but can be spread out over decades.
The project is a momentous day for St. Peter, said City Administrator Todd Prafke, adding it will improve safety.
“We want to ensure the safety of the firefighters, and that helps ensure the safety of the community,” he said.
The project remains on track for an August to September 2023 completion date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.