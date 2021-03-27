ST. PETER — No one was injured in a fire that destroyed a residential garage in St. Peter Saturday morning.
Firefighters were called to the 500 block of South Washington Avenue a little after 10 a.m. and found a garage fully engulfed in fire, according to St. Peter Fire Chief Matt Ulman.
The Kasota and North Mankato fire departments helped the St. Peter department put out the blaze.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
