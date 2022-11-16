ST. PETER — Several gas stations in St. Peter were selling gas around $3 a gallon on Wednesday, with vehicles lined up at some stations.
Motorists at the Clark station on Minnesota Avenue in St. Peter were lined up for the $2.99 a gallon gas.
At the same time, most stations in Mankato were selling gas for $3.49 to $3.59 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com.
Motorists have reported that prices in St. Peter have been significantly lower recently than those in Mankato, just 12 miles away.
