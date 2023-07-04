ST. PETER — All eyes were on the radar and a darkening sky Tuesday morning as parade units queued up for St. Peter's 52nd Old Fashioned 4th of July celebration.
But the blob of green and yellow on the radar that edged ominously toward the community eventually dissipated by parade time, leaving thousands of parade goers along the route lounging comfortably beneath overcast skies that kept temperatures in the 70s.
Crowds gathered at Minnesota Square following the parade endure only a couple drops of rain as they listened to live music and lined up for grilled chicken, hotdogs and cold beer in comfort that was a welcome contrast to Monday's heat, which saw temperatures in the 90s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.