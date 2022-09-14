For the first time since the 2001-02 school year, St. Peter High School now has a cheerleading team, and it’s something senior and varsity captain Karen Bocanegra had been pushing for since she was a freshman.
“I want to say this is really something that I had wanted to bring the community together, and I felt we needed a little more spirit in St. Peter, and so I feel like this is a way to connect the town with our schools as well,” she said.
Now that the program has gotten off the ground, Bocanegra described the team as a bonding experience, and that the atmosphere at the games has been filled with nothing but positivity.
“This is honestly a mini family for me,” she said. “Even throughout the school it’s like, ‘You guys did amazing.’ It’s just little compliments like that.”
Bocanegra said the effort to bring the team back started with trying to find a teacher that could fill the role of coach.
That coach ended up being English teacher Jennifer Curtis, who had also been pushing for the team’s revival.
“I did cheerleading in high school, so when I started at St. Peter in 2018-2019, I knew that that was something I wanted to do eventually. Then a year later the pandemic happened, so that kind of went on hold,” Curtis said.
Last year, she said, as events started to get back to normal, she noticed team spirit in the air.
“The kids were so excited to be at everything. Like, at our sporting events, the band section was so excited,” she said. “That’s when it kind of clicked for me that this is something that St. Peter is ready for and needs, because our student section is super fun.”
Curtis said the idea was received well by students, and that interest expanded quickly. She’s also had the help of other staff who have joined her in starting the team as well.
While the team didn’t start cheering until this fall after summer practices, Curtis held a workshop in the spring.
“When I was setting this up in the spring, I didn’t know what the interest would look like, so originally it was going to be only varsity home football games, but then all the sudden we have 26 girls, and we’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s not enough.’ We added a JV, we started cheering soccer games and JV football games,” she said.
The team has 26 girls in total, 13 on the varsity team and 13 on the JV team.
So far, Curtis said, games have been going great.
“At our first game, it was at a girls’ soccer game, that was the first game we cheered, and the crowd was screaming the cheers back. They caught on super fast. They look forward to the cheerleaders being there. The kids just love it, so we have been received very well, and it’s just awesome as a coach to watch not only the girls shine but also our student section shine even more as well,” she said.
Bocanegra said bringing back the team has brought back memories for the town as well, and she’s already looking ahead to make sure the team continues for years to come.
“I think right now we’re definitely trying to push for more seasons, so basketball season and so forth,” she said, adding that they’re also looking for ways to involve the junior high students.
Senior and JV Captain Averie Byrd said starting on the team her senior year is bittersweet but being part of the first group of girls to bring the team back is exciting.
“I wanted to meet girls my age, cheer on my peers and make my senior year a really, really fun one,” she said.
Byrd added, it’s something she’s going to miss.
“I really wish that it would have been a thing when I was in ninth grade,” she said. “It was also super fun, and I’m super happy that I’m a part of it.”
