ST. PETER — Fiction writers often draw on personal experiences to fuel their story and characters, and that’s how St. Peter High School senior Josh Ellerbeck approached his recently published novel.
“When Stars Leave the Sky” is a story about a high school student struggling with anorexia and depression, similar to some of his own experiences.
The book, published Dec. 6 and available on Amazon, focuses on the evolution of a friendship between two high school students over a four-year period who live in the fictional Wisconsin town of Ellendale.
Ellerbeck said his interest in writing began with short stories he wrote in elementary school about a boy and his dog and the adventures they had.
“Writing these was probably my number one hobby at the time.”
As he grew older, Ellerbeck became more involved with acting in plays and competitive speech, and he put the writing on the back burner for a few years. During the summer before his senior year, he put a lot of thought into college and what it was he wanted to do with his life. He thought back to fourth grade and remembered how much he enjoyed writing those short stories.
A couple of weeks before school started this year, he committed to writing anywhere from three to 10 pages after school, and a story materialized.
“I’ve had a lot of things I want to write about with personal experiences — with mental health because that’s what this book is about.”
Once he was 80 pages in, Ellerbeck reached out to his former teacher Jennifer Curtis, who taught his advanced placement English course at St. Peter High School when he was a junior, for help with editing and grammar.
“At first I didn’t realize it was going to be a whole book,” Curtis said. “So it was pretty cool at the end when he gave me a copy and I saw it in its entirety. I did know he had a passion for reading and writing, but I didn’t realize it was this big.”
The book is divided into four parts, one for each year of high school. In the beginning, the main character, Rodney Taylorson, has just moved to Wisconsin from Minnesota. Students start to bully him about his weight during his freshman year. He figures if he can lose some weight, he’ll be accepted, but then his close friends and family start to worry he’s taken things too far.
“So he keeps working out and cutting his calories, and eventually he gets to the point where he is skinny and unhealthy,” Ellerbeck said. “He doesn’t see it in himself because his brain is telling him that this is OK; there’s no limit to how much he can do.”
In the book, Taylorson befriends another student, Emma Williams, who is facing her own internal battles with anorexia. Ellerbeck said the two friends lean on each other by talking through their issues. Over the course of four years, the two slowly come to terms with how their thinking was clouded, and they begin to recover.
By the end of the book, the two are at senior prom and reflect on their personal growth, their relationship and following their dreams after graduation.
“That’s my favorite thing about this,” Ellerbeck said. “It’s about not just escaping the bad thoughts of mental illness, but also listening to your heart and chasing your dreams as fast as you can.”
While the 466-page book is fictional, Ellerbeck said there are some parallels between his own experiences and Taylorson’s. As with Taylorson’s experience in the novel, kids began bullying Elderbeck near the end of middle school and into his freshman year.
“People weren’t making fun of me left and right, but it was definitely there in private or microaggression, saying little quiet comments to each other,” Ellerbeck said. “As I moved into my sophomore year, I thought, ‘I’m in a good spot with my weight, but I can be even healthier.’ It went on a downward spiral from there.”
The darkest point of Ellerbeck’s own mental health struggles occurred during his junior year. With less daylight and colder weather in the late fall, he fell into a depression.
That was an eye-opener for Curtis when she read through that part of the book because she was his teacher that same year.
“It’s not necessarily his life story, but it definitely had some similarities,” Curtis said. “I knew Josh at the time and I knew this reflected some of the experiences he had while he was in my classroom. As an adult it really helps us understand what teenagers go through.”
Ellerbeck said writing the book gave him a boost of confidence, and he’s already considering a follow-up that will focus on preventing, rather than reacting to school shootings.
Aside from Amazon, the St. Peter High School Library has a copy of the book, and Ellerbeck wants to make it available at Nicollet and Blue Earth County libraries. He’s looking ahead to a possible career in writing and will be attending college at Grand Canyon University in Arizona in 2020.
He hopes the book will help other people suffering from mental illness, while at the same time helping those not-afflicted to understand the thought process of someone who is.
“I had a lot of late nights, but it’s all worth it now,” Ellerbeck said.
