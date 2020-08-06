ST. PETER — After several months of construction, Hy-Vee is set to open its new grocery store on the north side of St. Peter.
Doors will open at 6 a.m. Aug. 18 for its official grand opening. The site, at 1002 Old Minnesota Ave., is the former Shopko store.
The more than 35,000-square-foot store includes bakery and floral sections and an in-store Starbucks. Besides standard grocery items, the store will sell specialty cheese and made-to-order meals.
Customer options for purchasing groceries will include ordering online and self-checkout lanes.
The store will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.
A pharmacy with a drive-up window has been available for several months at the site.
About 140 jobs, including 32 full-time positions, will be created, a Hy-Vee press release said.
