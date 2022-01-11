The Free Press
ST. PETER — A St. Peter City Council vote on Monday opened the door for the city to potentially receive grant funding related to Minnesota’s major settlement with opioid manufacturers and distributors.
The state’s settlement came in response to the opioid epidemic, which contributed to at least 654 deaths statewide in 2020. Minnesota was part of a coalition of states negotiating a $26 billion settlement with manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen.
The allocation to Minnesota could total as much as $300 million in maximum payouts, with the exact amount dependent on how many cities and counties opt in to it. St. Peter joined numerous other communities by opting in — Mankato and Blue Earth County did so in December.
While St. Peter wouldn’t receive direct funds from the settlement, City Administrator Todd Prafke said the state could end up awarding grants to cities like St. Peter and others similar in size.
“States have discretion to provide some of the monies in grants,” he said. “Instead of it being earmarked, there may be grants available, and then communities of our size by virtue of us signing an agreement with the attorney general would be eligible to apply for those grants.”
A December agreement between Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office and cities and counties across the state allowed for all participating counties and participating cities with more than 30,000 residents to be eligible for direct payments. St. Peter wouldn’t qualify due to its lower population, but Nicollet County would be eligible and signed on already in December.
Minnesota counties and cities would share 75% of Minnesota’s settlement allocation. An allocation percentage chart from December indicated Nicollet County would get about .16% of the funds.
St. Peter will be involved in how those resources are spent, Prafke said to council members during their Monday meeting. Council members previously discussed the issue during a workshop before Monday’s unanimous approval.
Nicollet County’s allocation could go toward various opioid education, prevention and treatment services. The county is part of the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force, which saw drug overdose death investigations double from six in 2020 to 12 in 2021.
The remaining 25% of Minnesota’s settlement will be set aside for the state.
Cities and counties have until Jan. 26 to sign on to the settlement. Opting in means St. Peter can’t pursue a lawsuit of its own against the opioid manufacturers and distributors, but the cost of doing so would’ve likely been higher than what the city would’ve received in any separate settlement.
