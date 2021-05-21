ST. PETER — Not only is St. Peter's popular Old Fashioned Fourth of July celebration back on after a year hiatus, organizations will not be charged a fee to march or have a unit travel along the parade route.
"Excitement abounds in St. Peter," St. Peter Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ed Lee said in a statement released Friday.
"At this point in planning, we’re pretty sure the parade will have three marching bands and your favorite familiar units ... the band Gold Star is performing at the Picnic in the Park, with the St. Peter Ambassadors grilling chicken and Habitat for Humanity grilling hot dogs and brats."
Lee said the waiver of parade registration fees is St. Peter's way of thanking area residents for their continued support during the pandemic.
Organizations may sign up at: stpeterchamber.com.
This year, parade units will not be assigned position.
