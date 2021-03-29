ST. PETER — The inevitable and melancholy nature of a Last Man Club is that the membership keeps getting smaller and smaller and smaller until it lives up to its name.
But then there's the Last Man Club of Vietnam War Era of St. Peter.
"We wanted to get to 30," said club Cmdr. William Kastens of the 10-year-old organization's initial membership goal. "We just enrolled No. 350."
Although most members are from the St. Peter area, as was originally envisioned, they've signed up many others from across the country who have a connection to St. Peter.
"My brother belongs, and he's in Texas," Kastens said.
The club was formed in 2011 with a $20 membership fee and a bottle of Bulleit Bourbon, made by a Kentucky distillery owned by a Vietnam veteran, as the eventual source of consolation for the final club member who outlives all the others. Not wanting the last man to be left drinking alone, the club bylaws call for the final two surviving members to break the seal and share the bottle.
The Last Man Club is about more than that two-man finale, though, as was in evidence Monday afternoon at the St. Peter Area Veterans Memorial in Minnesota Square Park. A ceremony commemorating Vietnam War Veterans Day attracted more than 100 veterans and supporters, who then were welcomed to a reception with hot-beef sandwiches, baked beans and chips at the Red Men Club.
Navy veteran Gary Spiess was at the front of the crowd, watching the Color Guard from St. Peter American Legion Post 37, enjoying the singing of the national anthem by St. Peter High School senior Konrad Wernsing, hearing a bell toll at the recitation of the name of each of the seven St. Peter residents who died in Vietnam, and observing a moment of silence for all fallen soldiers.
Spiess served on the aircraft carriers USS Constellation and the USS Coral Sea, sometimes anchored just four miles from the front lines.
"Close enough we could hear them firing at us," he said.
Attending an annual ceremony is just a small part of what Spiess does in support of veterans. He serves on color and honor guards and volunteers in fundraising efforts for the Disabled American Veterans.
Nicollet County Veterans Services Officer Nathan Tish, the keynote speaker at the event, thanked the veterans for their military service but also for their ongoing community leadership in times of need such as major Minnesota River flooding and the 1998 tornado that decimated St. Peter.
"So we've seen this selfless service from Vietnam veterans for a lifetime," Tish said.
