ST. PETER — The suspect in an armed robbery of a St. Peter laundromat said he was suicidal and high on methamphetamine, according to charges filed Friday.
Scorpio Lee Rosales, 34, of Le Sueur, was charged with felony counts of robbery and threats in Nicollet County District Court.
The charging complaint alleges:
A worker at the Saint Peter Laundry Co. said a masked man came in Sunday, pointed a handgun at her head and demanded money. The robber pushed her into an employees only area, grabbed a cashbox that contained $20 to $30 and left in a red Kia Sportage, the woman said.
She said the robbery lasted around 35 seconds and she believed he threatened to kill her.
Investigators reviewed surveillance video at surrounding businesses and discovered the suspect vehicle had stopped for gas at a nearby gas station.
Additional video showed the vehicle's driver hugging a station employee. The employee identified Rosales when pressed by investigators.
The gas station employee provided the name of another person whom she believed would know Rosales' whereabouts. That person pointed investigators to a North Mankato apartment building at which she said Rosales sometimes stayed.
Rosales was located outside the apartments on Wednesday and he was arrested without incident after he confessed, according to the complaint.
He told officers he was suicidal and his emotional state led him to commit the robbery. He said he told the employee he was sorry after he robbed her.
Rosales also said he was high on meth at the time and did not remember all the details of the robbery.
Rosales said the gun he used was a plastic BB gun, and he had since thrown it into a ditch.
