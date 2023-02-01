ST. PETER — Military veterans deserve recognition for their service, of course; they also need a space where they can share their stories with friends and family members, believes Nancy Vogel, of Madison Lake.
Vogel is an organizer with American Legion Post 37's new program to spotlight veterans who live in the St. Peter area.
"We want to give them something back to those who have given us so much."
Sonny Meyer, 95, accepted the post's nomination for the designation February Vet of the Month. He'll be the guest of honor 5 p.m. Thursday during the post's regular Thursday Burger Night meal.
Cindy Hildebrandt will be there to place a specially-made Blanket of Valor over his shoulders. Vogel expects the hall to be packed.
Meyer served as an Army infantryman in Korea from 1951 to 1952. He's prepared a bio for family members to read during the ceremony, since he's not too keen on tooting his own horn.
"No, no, no. Gee whiz; that's the last thing I'd want to do," he said.
Vogel said the honorees will not be pushed to talk about their war experiences. Vets of the Month choose their own topics, such as family stories.
"Dad is pretty humble," said daughter Sandy Baker.
Her father was drafted into the Army and had been "right there" in the north region of Korea said Baker, who doesn't expect many words from Meyer during the ceremony.
"However, he does feel very much at home when he's at the Legion with his buddies," Baker said.
"Sonny is a great gentleman," said Keith Keogh, 88, who served as the post's first Vet of the Month throughout January.
A U.S. Navy veteran, Keogh was instrumental in bringing St. Peter's memorial for deceased veterans to fruition about four years ago.
The January honoree apparently had lots of fun doing his Burger Night of honor.
"The place was packed. I had the microphone for a while ... I told some of my story and some jokes." said Keogh, who added that he joined in the event's karaoke session.
"They gave me a free burger and a free beer, then they cut me off," said Keogh, joking about the post's hospitality.
Meyer also is eligible for a free meal from the post's recently-rebranded menu — each burger selection has a new military nickname.
"Well, I'll probably just order my usual burger with raw onions and ketchup," he said.
A March honoree will be discussed during an upcoming post meeting. Some previous nominees have declined the offer or had the honor delayed until a time when the weather is warmer.
