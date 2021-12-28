Like many Legions and VFWs, the St. Peter American Legion struggles to stay profitable. Jeff Knutson and other members of the Sons of the American Legion as well as the American Legion Auxiliary and American Legion Riders Chapter 37 have been working to keep the post viable.
“As the membership gets a little older, it gets tougher. The Korean veterans are older and the Vietnam veterans are in theirs 70s. You don’t see a lot of the younger veterans join, which I don’t know why,” Knutson said.
Knutson and others have been working on renovations, updates and fundraising at the Legion, taking advantage of the pandemic shutdown last year to work on projects.
“We just want to make sure the Legion doesn’t become like a lot of others around the state. We wanted to update the décor and make things better looking.”
Those updates include a new focal point at the legion — custom-made tables built by local craftsman Ed Allen.
Allen has spent a lifetime buying and selling logs, following in the footsteps of his great-grandfather, grandfather and dad.
While he’s been based in St. Peter for decades, few knew of his business, which focused on selling whole logs to buyers around the world, mostly for use as veneer.
But a few years ago he opened a showroom — Ed Allen Designs — where he sells slab tables and other furniture.
“It took three or four months to make them. It was quite a job,” Allen said of the three tables that now adorn the bar area of the Legion.
Each tabletop has two lasered emblems embedded in them, representing the six branches of the military.
“They turned out nice. They’ll last 100 years. Everybody who sees them loves them,” Allen said.
“It’s really important to me. I like helping the service people. They’re a great group of people.”
Like the other tables he makes in his shop, the Legion tables have steel legs fabricated by Dana Michels of Michels Trailer Sales, on County Road 13 between St. Peter and Mankato.
The tabletops also have a deep tie to the community. They are made of ash that came from trees Allen salvaged from a resident’s yard after the devastating tornado of 1998.
Knutson, who isn’t a veteran, has been a member of the SAL for decades and has family who served in Korea and Vietnam.
He said the Post has about 250 members and the SAL and Auxiliary work to financially support the Legion.
On Dec. 18 they held a silent auction and card tournament to help raise funds for remodeling that’s been done and to pay for $2,700 in new chairs.
Legion Auxiliary President Angie Glassel said her group has been active and got eight new members this year. She noted this is the 100th anniversary of auxiliary.
“We are doing good things. We had a craft and vendor fair to promote the remodel of the Legion and to promote shop local. We have a number of upcoming events.”
Visit post37.com for event details.
