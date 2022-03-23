ST. PETER — St. Peter has lost a popular longtime pizza joint, but the community has seen a surprising number of new store openings during and since the pandemic.
The closing of Godfather’s Pizza, located at the corner of South Minnesota Avenue and Nassau Street, is a hit to many who’ve enjoyed the restaurant inside a historic downtown building.
“Losing Godfather’s, you hate to see that,” said Ed Lee, head of the St. Peter Chamber of Commerce. “They’ve been here a number of years and were an anchor downtown, so a lot of people miss them.”
He said the pizza shop didn’t have a problem selling enough pizzas. “It was because of labor issues.”
Not surprisingly as head of the chamber, Lee is bullish on St. Peter’s business community, which is spread along a corridor bisected by the busy Highway 169.
“In the past three months, we’ve seen businesses opening.”
A boutique is soon to open. A design studio, a realty business and a cigar emporium all opened during the pandemic.
“And Ouren Instruments opened during the pandemic,” Lee said of the musical instrument shop in the 200 block of South Minnesota Avenue.
Other stores have relocated and expanded, including Poshinate Kiddos and La Mexicana Market.
“And the longtimers like River Rock, Swedish Kontur, Cooks & Co., Nutter Clothing — they’ve been here a long time and weathered things well,” Lee said.
“I’d say it’s a thriving business scene, but it’s a dynamic business scene.”
He said change and turnover are inevitable and beneficial.
“Things change. People retire, there’s illnesses or life changes. Change is a good thing.”
