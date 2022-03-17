ST. PETER — Parkview Manor, a low-income senior housing complex in St. Peter, will get repairs after U.S. Sen. Tina Smith secured $300,000 in federal funding.
The project will include a new roof, proper smoke hatches, skylights and an updated air system.
“Without safe, affordable housing, nothing else in life works,” Smith said in a statement. “Residents at Parkview Manor, and those in senior living across the state, deserve a high-quality, safe place to call home.”
“This not only has a positive impact on the Parkview Manor residents but on all of St. Peter,” City Administrator Todd Prafke said in a statement.
Smith, a Democrat from Minnesota, secured the funds through a congressional process called Congressionally Directed Spending in which cities can work with their member of Congress to try to get available funds earmarked for projects they need.
