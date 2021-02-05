ST. PETER — Knowledge of Minnesota's governors, along with a team effort that included an overseas contact and a helpful sister, resulted in a St. Peter woman winning this year's St. Peter Winterfest Medallion Hunt.
Jennifer Jenniges found the clear plastic medallion at 5:07 p.m. Thursday behind a set of bleachers in a park named for Minnesota's second territorial governor, William Gorman.
All three teammates had been confident the medallion had been hidden somewhere in the park near the north side of St. Peter's community center, Jenniges told Ed Lee while he snapped her photo at Gorman Park. Lee is executive director of the St. Peter Area Chamber of Commerce, the hunt's sponsor.
He retold Jenniges' account of being on the grounds of the dog park near Swift Street when the contest's seventh clue was released at 5:01 p.m. Just then, her cellphone rang. Her sister, who lives north of the Twin Cities, had figured out the vicinity where the medallion was hidden.
Lee said the sister urged Jenniges to rush to Gorman Park and look near a fence. Minutes later, the medallion was in her hands.
A friend of Jenniges in East Africa also contributed brain power to the winning effort, Lee said. The friend sent a message from Djibouti saying "Stone" — a word that was part of an earlier clue — was the maiden name of Gorman's wife.
Jenniges had not yet stopped at the chamber officer to claim the trio's Winterfest prize — $1,000 in chamber bucks — as of Friday afternoon, Lee said. That was a bit unusual, he said, but then again this year's festival isn't like others in the past. Many events were canceled, rescheduled, and/or adapted to fit COVID-19 safety guidelines.
"The Souper Bowl is still on," Lee said, referring to the Arts Center of Saint Peter's annual event on Sunday.
This year the nonprofit's fundraiser switched to a system for online purchases of artisan clay bowls. Food coupons will be included with purchases; however, this year's customers will pick up beautiful but empty bowls during timed entries to the center.
River's Edge Hospital's second annual Winter Walk was canceled. Saturday's forecasted frigid weather forecast, not COVID concerns, prompted the decision.
The hospital's virtual event for walkers continues today and Sunday. Participants pick the distances they want to walk, then post photos of their efforts to River's Edge's Facebook page.
Polar Plunge fans are probably happy the annual fundraiser for Special Olympics Minnesota was rescheduled to next month. Participants usually take a dip in Hallet's Pond on the north edge of St. Peter on a designated day during Winterfest.
Nicollet County Sheriff Dave Lange, a spokesman for St. Peter event, said pledges are now being accepted for a March 13 plunge.
"All of the state's in-person Polar Plunges have been moved back," Lange said. "There won't be any spectators and time slots (for plunging) will be set up. Still, 120 to 130 people have already signed up."
Law Enforcement for Special Olympics Minnesota, the events' sponsor, is offering a second "plunge" option for people who want to make donations but aren't up to jumping into very cold water. Registrations are open for virtual plunges that fit the contributors' schedule and tolerance to cold.
"They can dump ice on their heads if they'd like or make snow angels," Lange said.
To register for in-person or virtual plunges, go to: www.plungemn.org.
