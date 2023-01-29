ST. PETER — A St. Peter man is accused of fraudulently obtaining public assistance, according to charges filed in Nicollet County District Court.
Christopher George Buhl Sr., 42, faces five felonies related to the allegations.
A Nicollet County Health and Human Services worker investigated Buhl and referred the case to law enforcement in September 2020 after finding he "failed to report income" when applying for assistance, a criminal complaint states.
A Nicollet County Sheriff's investigator reportedly found Buhl didn't report three different jobs between 2017 and 2020, at which time he was receiving state Medical Assistance. At one of the jobs, he reportedly told the human services worker that he only worked there for three months and "maybe earned $1,000."
His income at the jobs, according to the complaint, was actually about $36,908 from quarter three of 2019 through the first quarter of 2020. The complaint alleges he wouldn't have been eligible to obtain the assistance if he'd properly reported his earnings.
When the investigator spoke with Buhl, he denied earning that much at the business and maintained he only worked there for a few months, earning about $1,200.
Police allege he shouldn't have been eligible for Medical Assistance from July 2017 to May 2018, July to October 2018, February 2019 and October 2019 to January 2020. The total overpayment amounts for Medical Assistance benefits to Buhl were about $18,653, according to the complaint.
Buhl's first appearance in court will be March 7.
