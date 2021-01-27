ST. PETER — A St. Peter man allegedly admitted to saving images of child pornography on his computer.
Stephen Robert Morgan, 74, was charged with 20 felony counts of possession of child pornography Tuesday in Nicollet County District Court.
An employee of a computer repair business reported finding images of nude girls on a computer used by Morgan and another man in 2019.
A computer forensic analyzer searched the computer and found hundreds of pornographic images, according to a court complaint.
Morgan reportedly told a St. Peter detective he downloaded the images from a Russian website and the other user of the computer was not involved.
