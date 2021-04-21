MANKATO — A suspected drug supplier is charged with murder in the overdose death of a Mankato man in February.
Max Leo Miller, 21, of St. Peter, was charged with third-degree murder Wednesday in connection with the death of 21-year-old Travis Gustavson.
Gustavson died in his residence Feb. 24. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office ruled he died from an overdose involving multiple drugs including fentanyl and morphine, according to a press press release from the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force.
Messages and photographs exchanged between Gustavson and Miller allegedly indicate Miller supplied Gustavson with drugs.
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.