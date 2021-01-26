ST. PETER — A St. Peter man faces felony stalking and domestic assault by strangulation charges after allegedly choking a woman and punching out some of her teeth earlier this month.
Donnie R. Felix, 37, was charged with three felonies and one gross misdemeanor related to the accusations Friday in Nicollet County District Court.
The woman reported Felix threw her onto a bed and choked her for 15-20 seconds on Jan. 16 after he accused her of cheating on him, according to a criminal complaint. The next day, he reportedly found out she texted someone about the incident, ordered her into a closet, and repeatedly punched her in the face, causing her to swallow some of her teeth.
She had visible bruises on her neck after the incidents, according to a witness, and a police officer noted seeing several broken teeth among “numerous” injuries to her mouth Jan. 18.
The woman also provided photos appearing to show strangulation injuries from previous assaults in November and December 2020.
