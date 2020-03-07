Stamps, envelopes, pens, paper and a monthlong commitment were required of participants in an online-generated challenge.
Joel Moline is among “snail mail” composers from throughout the country who took on the self-rewarding goal of writing at least one letter for each day in February that offered mail service.
On Feb. 29 a postal carrier picked up the final 2020 challenge letter Moline had penned at his desk in a sunny room on the main floor of his St. Peter home.
“I wrote 24 ... I didn’t need one for Presidents Day, but then I had to add one for Leap Year Day.”
Moline’s cursive lines were penned inside blank note cards he’d specially designed for the challenge. The card’s front covers are graced by a reproduction of Michael McGarvey’s engraving of a man preparing to postmark a package.
Websites promoting the letter-writing campaign offered suggestions.
“One provided five questions that could be asked. That way letter writers had something to talk about with each other right away.”
“Feb. 1, I wrote to Kelly,” Moline said, referring to a Dowlington, Pennsylvania, resident he’s corresponded with for several years.
He’s also mailed letters to South Africa and Andorra, a tiny country between France and Spain.
Moline’s participated in the February challenge four times; however, his affection for long hand is long standing.
Carol Moline cherishes those penned by her husband during the couple’s courtship days.
“I was teaching in Albany and he was teaching in Faribault. Joel wrote beautiful letters to me at least once a week, often two times a week.”
From 1970 to 1971, soon after their marriage, the Molines served in the Peace Corps at La Paz in Bolivia.
“We sent a lot of letters home and our parents and grandparents wrote to us,” Joel said.
When the couple returned to the States, family members gifted them with the correspondence they had mailed from South America.
“It was like reading a diary of what we did, what we were thinking and doing. I really appreciated that.”
Carol said she now prefers the convenience of texting messages to friends and family.
Joel prefers the challenge of creating handwritten responses that are as interesting as the many letters he regularly receives.
“I average 150 letters per year from friends all over Europe, the USA and Australia,” Moline said.
He’s held on to all the letters and postcards. The envelopes are often handmade and sometimes feature vintage stamps.
A letter from Melbourne, postmarked Jan. 2, arrived in Moline’s mailbox Feb. 24. The writer penned his thoughts about struggles with drought, Australian vegetation called flatweed and kikuyu, and short bottles of beer called “stubbies.”
Moline, whose interests include printmaking, ceramics and raising orchids, added corresponding with other letter writers to the list about six years ago.
“I think it all started with fountain pen collecting.”
Moline used a rotation of his favorite fountain pens during the recent challenge.
He owns dozens of the old-fashioned writing instruments with metal nibs and beautiful pen barrels. While in use, ink flows continuously from their refillable interior reservoirs.
Many of his pens are designs from the late 1800s and early 1900s, including a beauty made by a company Mark Twain endorsed in advertisements.
Anyone finding a dried-out fountain pen should refrain from tossing it in the garbage.
“They are easy to restore.”
He also likes to see younger generations continue the tradition of using pen on paper.
“Letters are much more personal than email. People actually have to take time to sit down and write.”
He has had in-person conversations with two people whom he regularly writes back and forth. He made a point to stop and visit one letter writer while traveling through Cloquet. When the Molines were visiting family in Washington state, Joel took a letter-writing related side trip.
“I’ve met face to face with a fellow who lives north of Seattle.”
