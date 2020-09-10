ST. PETER — A tip from Facebook prompted child pornography charges against a St. Peter man.
Fredy Rodolfo Lux Us, 37, was charged with nine counts of possessing child pornography Tuesday in Nicollet County District Court.
Facebook reported a user later identified as Lux Us had uploaded a pornographic video of a child, according to a court complaint. Investigators seized his two cellphones and in July allegedly found more videos and photographs.
Lux Us reportedly told an investigator he sometimes unintentionally comes across depictions of children while looking for adult pornography.
