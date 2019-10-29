ST. PETER — An 85-year-old St. Peter man was hospitalized after his car was struck by a dump truck on St. Peter’s northwest side Tuesday afternoon.
Darwin Dale Gertner, who was wearing a seat belt, was hospitalized at Rivers Edge Hospital in St. Peter with non-life-threatening injuries following the 4 p.m. collision at the intersection of Highway 22 and Nicollet County Road 15.
Gertner, driving a 2012 Chevy Impala, was traveling on County Road 15, stopped at Highway 22, and then proceeded into the intersection, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The Impala was then struck by a westbound 2007 Freightliner dump truck driven by Micah Andrew Zastrow, 26, of Mankato.
Zastrow was not injured.
The Free Press
